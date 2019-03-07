India is home to 22 of world’s 30 most polluted cities: Report

Air pollution is estimated to contribute to seven million premature deaths every year.

NEW DELHI: India dominated a list of the world's most polluted cities last year, taking 22 of the top 30 spots, according to a Greenpeace report.

Air pollution is estimated to contribute to seven million premature deaths every year and is considered by the United Nations to be the single biggest environmental health risk.

Delhi was again named the capital with the dirtiest air and ranked 11th in the latest report, Neighbouring business city Gurugram took the top spot.

Cities in China, Pakistan and Bangladesh also placed in the top 30. The 2018 World Air Quality Report was compiled by Greenpeace and IQAir AirVisual.