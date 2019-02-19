India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championships

Wearing only shorts, a competitor twists his body up a

wooden pole before performing a handstand at the top, in the first world championships of an ancient Indian sport

called Mallakhamb. The sport originated in western India in the 12th century and is often described as "yoga on a pole", reported AFP. Some 100 competitors from 15 countries, including the Czech Republic, Iran and Malaysia, took part in the event in Mumbai over the weekend.