India inaugurates world’s tallest statue amid tight security

SARDAR SAROVAR DAM, INDIA India inaugurated the world's tallest statue yesterday with fireworks, folk dances and floral tributes, deploying security amid an outcry by local groups over the cost of the 182m sculpture of an independence hero.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing the completion of his pet project as "a day that will be remembered in the history of India".

Air force jets flew over the figure and rose petals were dropped from helicopters as Mr Modi bent in front of the statue. He hailed Sardar Patel's "strategic thinking" in bringing together the disparate country after independence in 1947 and described the Statue of Unity as "a symbol of our engineering and technical prowess".

More than 5,000 police officers guarded the site in Gujarat state, with community group leader Anand Mazgaonkar accusing officers of detaining 12 people late on Tuesday. Police have denied the claims.

But the authorities took no chances in case community groups staged protests to condemn the decision to spend 29.9 billion rupees (S$560 million) - much of it public funds - to build the statue over nearly four years.

Drones and helicopters kept watch on the area, said the police, after the chiefs of 22 villages signed a letter calling on Mr Modi to stay away from the inauguration.

Posters of Mr Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were torn down or had their faces blackened at the weekend. Police guarded the new posters put in their place.

Local legislator Chotu Vasava said: "Tribal groups have been exploited by different governments; the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is repeating it again.

"I am not against Sardar, but what is the use of the statue if the people on the land have to suffer and are moved from their homes?"

More than 80 per cent of the local population are from tribal groups with special protected status. The Gujarat government said the 185 families moved to make way for the statue had been compensated and given 485ha of land.

Sardar Patel became known as "the Iron Man" by convincing feuding states - sometimes with a threat of force - to join the new united country.

The statue is more than twice the size of New York's Statue of Liberty.