India, Pakistan threatened to unleash missiles at each other: Report

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD The sparring between India and Pakistan last month threatened to spiral out of control and only interventions by US officials, including US National Security Adviser John Bolton, headed off a bigger conflict, sources said.

At one stage, India threatened to fire at least six missiles at Pakistan, and Islamabad said it would respond with missile strikes "three times over", according to Western diplomats and government sources in New Delhi, Islamabad and Washington.

The way in which tensions suddenly worsened and threatened to trigger a war between the nuclear-armed nations shows how the Kashmir region, which both claim and is at the core of their enmity, remains one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints. The exchanges did not get beyond threats, but they created consternation in official circles in Washington, Beijing and London.

The simmering dispute erupted into conflict when Indian and Pakistani warplanes engaged in combat over Kashmir on Feb 27, a day after a raid by Indian jet fighters on what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan.

Islamabad denied any militant camp existed in the area and said the Indian bombs exploded on an empty hillside.

In their first such clash since the last war between the two nations in 1971, Pakistan downed an Indian plane and captured its pilot after he ejected in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Hours later, videos of the bloodied Indian pilot, handcuffed and blindfolded, appeared online, identifying himself to Pakistani interrogators.

With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing election in April-May, the government was under pressure to respond.

That evening, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke over a secure line to the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, Lieutenant-General Asim Munir, to tell him that India was not going to back off its new campaign of "counter-terrorism" even after the pilot's capture, an Indian government source and a Western diplomat told Reuters.

Mr Doval told Lt-Gen Munir that India's fight was with the militant groups that freely operated from Pakistani soil and it was prepared to escalate, said the government source.

A Pakistani government minister and a Western diplomat in Islamabad separately confirmed a specific Indian threat to use six missiles on targets in Pakistan.

Pakistan said it would counter any Indian missile attacks, the minister told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We said if you will fire one missile, we will fire three. Whatever India will do, we will respond three times to that."

The crisis unfolded as US President Donald Trump was meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi over its nuclear programme.

Mr Bolton was on the phone with Mr Doval on the night of Feb 27, and into the early hours of Feb 28, in an attempt to defuse the situation, the Western diplomat in New Delhi and the Indian official said.

Later, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also in Hanoi, also called both sides to seek a way out of the crisis. Mr Pompeo spoke to Mr Doval, and the Indian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, respectively, US State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said.