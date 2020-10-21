India posts lowest daily coronavirus cases in nearly four months

MUMBAI : India posted its lowest daily caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed yesterday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September.

The country reported 46,790 new infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million - the second highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 115,197.

Many Indians have shrugged off the deadly virus, decided life must go on and have gone back to work.

WARNED

Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Deepavali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.

Mr Sunil Kumar Sinha, a principal economist at the Mumbai-based India Ratings and Research agency, said Indians faced a stark choice.

"People have to choose whether to die of hunger or risk getting a virus that may or may not kill you," he told AFP.

Meanwhile, in South-east Asia, Malaysia reported 862 cases yesterday, making it the fourth day in a row of cases being above the 800 mark.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press conference that three new fatalities were reported in Sabah, bringing the country's death toll to 193.

Indonesia reported 3,602 cases yesterday, bringing its total to 368,842. And with 117 deaths, the country's toll moved up to 12,734.

The Philippines reported 1,640 cases, the lowest daily increase in infections in four weeks, and 17 deaths.