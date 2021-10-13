India recommends local Covid-19 vaccine for 2-18 age group

BENGALURU: India yesterday recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 shot in children below 12 years of age, making the vaccine-maker the first in the country to get such an approval after a review of its trial data for the two to 18 age group.

The decision comes as India shifts its focus to vaccinating children against the coronavirus, having already rolled out more than 950 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which uses an inactivated coronavirus with an immunity booster, is among the three shots being used in India as part of the vaccination drive for adults.

More than 110 million doses of Covaxin have been administered and the company is in the process of securing an emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation, a decision that is expected later this month.