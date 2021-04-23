India records world’s highest daily tally with over 314k Covid cases

(Above) A woman being consoled after her husband died of the disease.

(Above) Funeral pyres of people who died of Covid-19 at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India.

NEW DELHI : India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new Covid-19 infections yesterday as a second wave raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Officials across northern and western India including capital New Delhi said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

Some doctors were advising patients to stay at home, while a crematorium in the eastern city of Muzaffarpur said it was being overwhelmed with bodies and grieving families had to wait their turn.

"Right now there are no beds, no oxygen. Everything else is secondary," virologist and director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, Dr Shahid Jameel, said. "The infrastructure is crumbling."

Some hospitals in New Delhi have run out of oxygen, and the authorities in neighbouring states were stopping supplies being taken to the capital to save it for their own needs, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

"It might become difficult for hospitals here to save lives," Mr Sisodia said in a televised address.

India's total cases are now at 15.9 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach 184,657, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

The previous record one-day rise in cases was held by the United States, which had 297,430 new cases on one day in January, though its tally has since fallen sharply.

Television showed images of people with empty oxygen cylinders crowding refilling facilities as they scrambled to save relatives in hospital.

In the western city of Ahmedabad, a man strapped to an oxygen cylinder lay in the back of a car outside a hospital as he waited for a bed.

"We never thought a second wave would hit us so hard," executive chairman of healthcare firm Biocon and subsidiary Biocon Biologics Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote in The Economic Times.

"Complacency led to unanticipated shortages of medicines, medical supplies and hospital beds."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was a shortage of intensive care beds, with the city needing 5,000 more than it could find.