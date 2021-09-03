India reports biggest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in two months

A school worker spraying hand sanitiser as students arrive to attend classes at Navrang School in Ahmedabad, after the state government allowed students to attend physical classes.

BENGALURU: India reported the biggest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in two months yesterday, as the government worries about the virus spreading from the most-affected Kerala state, schools reopening, and the start of the festival season.

Densely populated Kerala, on India's southern tip, accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the 47,092 new infections and a third of deaths, a week after it celebrated its biggest festival during which family and social gatherings were common.

"With cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of Covid-19," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a statement after speaking with his state counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which border Kerala.

He asked them to increase vaccination in the districts close to Kerala.

MORE VACCINATIONS

India has so far administered 662 million doses, with at least one dose in 54 per cent of its 944 million adults and the required two doses in 16 per cent.

Vaccinations have soared in recent days as supplies have improved.

And as more than two-thirds of Indians already have Covid-fighting antibodies mainly through natural infection, experts think another national surge in cases will be less deadly than the last one in April and May when tens of thousands of people died and hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen.

The federal government, nevertheless, has warned that like in Kerala, the rest of India could also see a rise in infections around the festival season starting this month and ending in early November.

Some parents are also worried about the reopening of physical classes - voluntary and mainly for middle school and above - in the capital Delhi and states such as Gujarat.