India reports most Covid-19 cases and deaths in months

NEW DELHI: India reported its most Covid-19 cases and deaths in months yesterday, on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown that left many people jobless and shrank the economy.

Authorities reintroduced some curbs to slow the spread of the virus, especially in Maharashtra, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 46,951 infections and the majority of the 212 deaths.

Some hospitals in the country's worst-affected districts have begun to run short of beds, and there is a rising clamour for the immunisation campaign to be widened to cover more people, instead of just the elderly and those suffering from other health conditions.

With the biggest rise in cases since early November, India's total has surpassed 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the US and Brazil. The increase in deaths was the largest since early January, and took the total to 159,967.

FLOUTING ADVICE

In some parts of India, most people still go out without masks and flout advice on social distancing, including politicians campaigning in four states where elections will begin later this month.

The surge has also brought into focus India's low rate of immunisation relative to population, despite being the world's biggest maker of vaccines.

India has administered more than 44 million doses since starting its vaccination campaign in mid-January, but wants to cover 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

Meanwhile, the Philippines yesterday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 infections, as authorities implemented tighter curbs in the congested Manila region and hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas.