India reports record Covid deaths as cyclone complicates efforts

People salvaging their belongings after Cyclone Tauktae hit Navabandar village, in the state of Gujarat.

AHMEDABAD: India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million yesterday, boosted by 263,533 cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 4,329.

Also, a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in one of the states where the disease is spreading most quickly.

Covid-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from coastal districts of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late on Monday.

"Masks have been arranged for people shifted to shelter homes," said Mr Sandip Sagale, a top official in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. "Efforts are also made to maintain social distancing."

Cyclone Tauktae also affected state vaccinations, which were suspended for two days, while hospitals awaited back-up generators to keep power running and additional oxygen supplies.

The cyclone killed 19 people and hit power supply in 2,400 villages, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.