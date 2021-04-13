India reports a record daily tally of 168,912 new infections

Little social distancing on display as cops try to manage a crowd at a railway station in Mumbai.

A policeman tells a woman to pull up her mask in Hyderabad.

LUCKNOW India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 Covid-19 infections yesterday, the world's highest, and now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide.

Monday's new cases carried it past Brazil with an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters showed, placing it second after the United States, with 31.2 million.

A full opening of India's economy after last year's crippling lockdown along with mass religious festivals and political rallies in states holding elections have worsened a second wave of infections, experts said.

"The whole country has been complacent - we allowed social, religious and political congregations," health professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University Rajib Dasgupta told AFP.

"No one queued up (for social distancing) any more."

Maharashtra state, which has been the main driver of the infection spike, last week imposed a weekend lockdown and night curfew, but warned that a complete lockdown could be imposed within the next few days as cases continue to rise.

"The solution is for everyone to stay home for two months and end this (pandemic) once and for all. But the public doesn't listen," said Mr Rohit, 28, a waiter at a popular Mumbai restaurant.

"Nobody follows the rules in the restaurant... If we tell customers to wear masks, they are rude and disrespectful to us."

Meanwhile, Thailand yesterday reported 985 new cases, a record daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country grapples with a third wave of infections. The total number of cases in Thailand stands at33,610, with 97 death.

The spike comes ahead of the major national Songkran holidays, known for big street water fights that the authorities have now banned for a second year.

Nightspots in Bangkok and 40 provinces will be closed until April 23.

In contrast, Malaysia has relaxed restrictions in most states as Muslims begin fasting today, allowing the return of Ramadan bazaars and the evening prayer service - despite cases remaining above 1,000 a day. Food joints can remain open from midnight until 6am throughout Ramadan, when previously they could operate only until midnight, The Straits Times reported.