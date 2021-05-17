India reports smaller rise in Covid-19 cases for third straight day

BENGALURU: India reported a smaller rise in daily coronavirus infections for a third straight day yesterday, as the government said it was working to boost vaccine supplies to avert deaths beyond the pandemic toll of more than 270,000.

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours rose over 4,000 for the fourth time in a week, with yesterday's 311,170 new infections representing the lowest single-day rise in more than three weeks.

Federal health officials warned against interpreting a "plateauing" in the rise as a sign for complacency, however, and urged states to add intensive care units and strengthen their medical workforce.

Even though India is the world's largest vaccine-producing nation, it has fully vaccinated only 2.9 per cent of its population of 1.35 billion, or just over 40.4 million people, Health Ministry data shows.

India's supply of vaccine doses should rise to 516 million doses by July, and more than 2 billion between August and December, boosted by domestic production and imports, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Vaccines were resulting in milder infections and preventing loss of life, states told Dr Vardhan on Saturday.

But the average vaccination rate over seven days fell to 1.7 million, from 1.8 million a week ago, after Maharashtra and Karnataka put vaccinations on hold for adults younger than 45.