India sees sixth straight day of over 20,000 Covid infections
MUMBAI : India reported 24,492 coronavirus cases yesterday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to try to stop the spread of Covid-19 were expanded in parts of the country that have recorded a surge.
Cases have now risen to 11.41 million, the highest in the world after the US and Brazil. Deaths in India rose by 131 to 158,856 in the past 24 hours. The government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out mutations as a factor.
India's worst affected state, Maharashtra, on Monday ordered cinemas, hotels and restaurants to limit guests to half of capacity until the end of the month. Weddings and other social events will also have limited attendance. It locked down some districts as well.
Another state, Gujarat, has also decided to not allow fans into the world's biggest cricket stadium hosting matches between India and England, after seeing a spurt in cases.
Initial matches were attended by tens of thousands of people sitting or standing shoulder to shoulder, with few in masks.
Meanwhile, Philippine capital Manila will widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include those of up to 18 for two weeks starting today, tightening restrictions. Only those aged 18 to 65 will be allowed out of their homes.
The country recorded the largest daily increase since mid-August on Monday with 5,404 infections. With over 622,000 cases and nearly 13,000 deaths, it has the second-worst outbreak in South-east Asia, after Indonesia. - REUTERS
