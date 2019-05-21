India shares hit high as polls predict Modi win
NEW DELHI Indian shares hit a record high yesterday after exit polls from its marathon election indicated a new term for Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While opposition parties refused to concede and the country faces a three-day wait until the official count begins, most polls said Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would secure enough seats to form a new government.
India's markets soared on the back of the polls.
The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex index had its biggest one-day gain in nearly six years - 3.75 per cent - to close at a record-high 39,352 points. - AFP
