World

India shares hit high as polls predict Modi win

May 21, 2019 06:00 am

NEW DELHI Indian shares hit a record high yesterday after exit polls from its marathon election indicated a new term for Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While opposition parties refused to concede and the country faces a three-day wait until the official count begins, most polls said Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would secure enough seats to form a new government.

India's markets soared on the back of the polls.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex index had its biggest one-day gain in nearly six years - 3.75 per cent - to close at a record-high 39,352 points. - AFP

