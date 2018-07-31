India sparks fear by excluding 4m from citizens’ list in Assam

MUMBAI: India said yesterday it had excluded more than 4 million people from a draft list of citizens in the border state of Assam because they could not produce valid documents, a move that has sparked fears about the future of many people in the region.

Security has been tightened across the state as thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims worry about being sent to detention centres or deported, a Reuters witness said.

Assam has long been the centre of social and communal tensions with locals campaigning against illegal immigrants, a fight that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government has championed.

The government said the draft was not meant to drive people out and those struck out of the list would have a chance to re-apply.

"Based on this draft, there is no question of anyone being taken to detention centres or foreigners' tribunals," Mr Sailesh, India's census commissioner who uses only one name, told reporters in Guwahati, the state's main city.

More than 30 million people had applied and 4,007,707 had been excluded from the list, Mr Sailesh said.