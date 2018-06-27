India tops list of most dangerous places in world for women: Poll

There have been more protests against sexual violence in India, such as this one in April that was sparked by the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

NEW DELHI: Pepper spray, safety apps and covered clothing - a mental list Miss Kanika Johri checks off before stepping out of her house in New Delhi, dubbed "India's rape capital".

These are must-haves in India, where official data shows nearly 40 crimes against women take place every hour.

For Miss Johri, 28, who was a marketing professional for seven years, fending off daily threats from men who ogle, cat-call, stalk, flash and grope is a "disturbing reality".

"It was packed, this bus, and suddenly I felt something hard pressing up against my thigh, and I froze and tears streamed down my cheeks, just uncontrollably," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation about an experience from last year.

"First, you deal with creeps on the streets, buses, metro... Then at office, there is another nightmare waiting - flirty messages, winking, lingering hugs. It was too much," said Miss Johri, who quit her job last year.

Her story is common in India, which was named yesterday as the world's most dangerous country for women in a Thomson Reuters Foundation poll of experts.

Women across India - from executives in corporate towers to those toiling in farms - face the same dangers of sexual violence and harassment.

At least 20 million women have left the workforce of Asia's third largest economy since 2005, World Bank data shows, partly due to poor treatment.

Only 27 per cent now work.

Those in the private sector opt for company-paid taxis over public transport, with many women saying they skip office or networking events at night due to safety concerns.

"We need safe transportation and zero tolerance of sexual harassment in the office," Ms Annette Dixon, World Bank South Asia vice-president, said at a women's forum in New Delhi in March.

"We must also raise our sons to respect girls and women, and make it clear that there is zero tolerance for sex-based violence ."

Crimes against women in India spiked more than 80 per cent between 2007 and 2016, according to government data.

Nearly 40,000 rapes were reported in 2016 despite a greater focus on women's safety after the fatal gang rape of a student in New Delhi in 2012 that sparked nationwide protests and led to tougher laws.

MORE REPORTS

Mrs Rekha Sharma, head of the National Commission for Women (NCW), said it was a case of more women reporting crimes rather than a greater incidence of sexual violence.

The local media carry daily reports of sex crimes - from girls molested in school, professional women raped by taxi drivers, to teens trafficked and sold to brothels.

An Air India flight attendant made headlines last month when she took to Twitter to accuse a "predator" senior officer of sexually harassing her over six years, describing him as "Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby put together".

When she approached the airline's internal complaints committee (ICC) - a legal requirement for Indian companies to investigate sexual harassment at the workplace - the chief brushed it off, saying "you know how he talks".

"I have almost never seen ICC members go against the person who has been accused," Mrs Sharma of the NCW told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"They have a tendency to say, 'Oh, the woman was at fault.'"

India recorded 539 cases of sexual harassment at the workplace in 2016, up 170 per cent from 2006, a joint report by EY and Indian industry body Ficci showed last year.

Campaigners said the figures are just the tip of the iceberg. Last year's survey by India's National Bar Association found nearly 70 per cent of sexual harassment victims did not report their cases.

Ms Nishtha Satyam, deputy chief of United Nations Women in India, attributed this to "fear of a backlash".

"There is a culture of silence not because women are okay to put up with it, but because women do not draw enough confidence from the way the issue is going to be dealt with, because those in power continue to be men," she said.

The situation is far worse for women working in the informal sector, activists have said. A trafficked teenage maid was strangled, chopped up and dumped in a drain last month in New Delhi.

"The challenge is access to justice as these workers are often hidden, isolated and unorganised," said Ms Aya Matsuura, a gender specialist at the International Labour Organisation. - REUTERS

Top 10 most dangerous places for women

1. India

2. Afghanistan

3. Syria

4. Somalia

5. Saudi Arabia

6. Pakistan

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

8. Yemen

9. Nigeria

10. United States