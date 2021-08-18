India vaccinations near record high, daily cases at lowest since March

NEW DELHI: India administered more than 8.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed yesterday, close to its all-time record and speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily infections that fell to 25,166, the lowest since March 16, the Health Ministry said.

India hasso far administered 554 million doses, giving at least one dose to 46 per cent of its estimated 944 million adults. Only 13 per cent have had the two doses. Experts have said that India needs to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December.