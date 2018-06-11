Indian actress apologises after furore over US TV plot

Supporters of a right wing Hindu group burning posters of actress Priyanka Chopra during a protest in New Delhi, India.

NEW DELHI Indian actress Priyanka Chopra apologised yesterday after a furore over a US TV series that showed her uncovering a terror plot hatched by Hindu nationalists.

The episode of spy thriller series Quantico showed Chopra's character, a US Federal Bureau of Investigation agent named Alex Parrish, thwarting the plan and noticing one of the terrorists wearing a Hindu object.

In the story, the terrorists want to frame Pakistanis for the attack planned ahead of a summit on Kashmir, the divided Himalayan territory claimed by both India and Pakistan.

Kashmir has been a source of historical tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought two wars over it.

'TRAITOR'

The episode, aired on June 1, triggered outrage in India, with many fans taking to social media to "shame" the Indian-born actress and calling her a "traitor".

Chopra, a former Miss World, said she was "a proud Indian and that will never change".

"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico," Chopra, 35, wrote on Twitter.

"That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise."

ABC Studios, the producers of the crime drama, have also offered an apology while defending Chopra, who is the lead actor of the show.