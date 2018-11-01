Indian couple fall to death while taking selfie

The Indian couple fell to their deaths in California's Yosemite National Park.

LOS ANGELES : An Indian couple who fell to their deaths in California's Yosemite National Park were apparently taking a selfie, according to a family member and media reports.

Software engineer Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and travel blogger Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died last week after falling from Taft Point - a popular overlook at the park that does not have a railing - and their bodies were recovered by park rangers on Thursday.

Mr Viswanath's brother told local media in India that he believes they were taking a selfie when the tragedy happened.

The married couple, who lived in the US, had a blog called Holidays and HappilyEverAfters that chronicled their travel adventures. In a recent Instagram post, Ms Moorthy posted a photo of her sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon and reflected about the "daredevilry" of taking pictures from dangerous locations.

"Is our life worth just one photo?" she wrote.

The authorities said park officials were investigating the deaths and the probe could take several days. The couple fell almost 245m in an area surrounded by steep terrain and rescuers had to use a helicopter to recover the bodies.

DEATHS BY SELFIE

Some 259 people have died worldwide in recent years while taking selfies, according to a study published earlier this month in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.