Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 17 countries: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in more than a dozen countries.

The UN health agency said the B1617 variant first found in India had as of Tuesday been detected in more than 1,200 sequences uploaded to the Gisaid open-access database "from at least 17 countries".

"Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore," WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

WHO recently listed B1617 - which counts several sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics - as a "variant of interest". But so far, it has stopped short of declaring it a "variant of concern".

That label would indicate that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus by, for instance, being more transmissible, deadly or able to dodge vaccine protections.

SLOW TO WANE

Meanwhile, an English health official said Covid-19 booster shots might be needed to protect against new variants but might not be necessary to sustain immunity as high protection offered by current vaccines looks unlikely to wane quickly.

As the duration of immunity is studied, Pfizer and the US have both highlighted that annual shots might be needed, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened Covid-19 boosters to flu shots.

However, head of immunisation at Public Health England Mary Ramsay said the Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out are much more effective than she expected a year ago, and offer better protection than most flu shots.

"There are very high levels of protection. So in fact, waning may not be happening as quickly as we might have predicted," she told British lawmakers yesterday.