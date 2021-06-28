Indian leader urges public to get vaccinated against Covid-19

NEW DELHI India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people yesterday to overcome their hesitancy and get Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the highly infectious Delta variant being detected in some states.

After a fall in infections from May's daily peak of 400,000, India has redoubled its efforts to inoculate the country's 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.

"Get vaccinated," Mr Modi said in his monthly radio address, urging the public to adhere to social distancing and wear masks. "That is a good safety shield. Think about that."

India must administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December, experts have said. But the country has fully vaccinated fewer than 6 per cent with two doses.

Mr Modi said this month the government would buy 75 per cent of all vaccines from drugmakers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals, had been buying shots for people aged 18 to 45.

India's daily infections rose by 50,040, while the death toll rose by 1,258, including 511 deaths in the state of Maharashtra, Health Ministry data showed.

New variants are a particular concern in India, where more than half the population has not had even a single vaccine dose.