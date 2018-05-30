Indian police investigate AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Air Asia chief Tony Fernandes (above) and others over procuring licences illegally.

NEW DELHI: India's federal police yesterday raided the local offices of budget carrier AirAsia as investigators accused the airline's boss Tony Fernandes of illegally obtaining licences.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it was probing allegations that Mr Fernandes lobbied Indian officials for favourable treatment regarding licences for his low-cost carrier.

"We have filed a case against Air Asia chief Tony Fernandes, his colleagues and government officers over procuring licences illegally," CBI official R K Gaur said.

Officers had raided AirAsia offices in major Indian cities as part of its investigation, he added.

Mr Fernandes was accused by investigators of campaigning to have aviation regulations relaxed in his favour, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

One of these was the so-called 5/20 rule stipulating that companies must have five years of domestic experience and a fleet of 20 aircraft before being eligible to operate abroad.

Besides Mr Fernandes, investigators also named an AirAsia director, an aviation consultant and unidentified Indian government officials in its preliminary case, PTI reported.

AirAsia and its local joint venture partner Tata Sons launched domestic flight operations in India in 2014 by offering eye-catching promotional fares to lure budget travellers.

Mr Fernandes has styled himself as Asia's answer to British tycoon Richard Branson.

The company ran into trouble this month when Air Asia India's CEO Amar Abrol stepped down, citing personal reasons.

The no-frills airline operates flights from its bases in Bengaluru and Delhi to several cities including Goa, Jaipur and Kochi.