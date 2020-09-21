India’s coronavirus case tally surges to 5.4 million

A signboard from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at a temporary Covid-19 testing centre in India's Gujarat state.

MUMBAI: India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed yesterday.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and is behind only the United States, which has a total of 6.7 million cases.

A total of 1,113 people died of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking the death toll to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6 per cent of all cases.

In South-east Asia, Indonesia reported 3,989 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total to 244,676.

There were 105 deaths, taking the total to 9,553, the highest death toll in the region.

On Saturday, Indonesia reported its largest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 4,168 new cases and 112 deaths.

The national total of new cases has been steadily rising.

Jakarta began a second partial lockdown on Sept 14 to stem the rise in cases in the capital.

The tightened social restrictions, in place for two weeks, mean businesses, malls and houses of worship can operate only at limited capacity, while dining-in at restaurants and cafes is not allowed.

Malaysia reported 52 cases yesterday, bringing its total to 10,219.