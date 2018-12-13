Indonesia bans Blackpink commercial

The ad, promoting Shopee, was described as indecent.

JAKARTA: A TV advertisement featuring members of K-pop supergroup Blackpink dressed in miniskirts has been banned from Indonesian airwaves, prompting backlash from fans.

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission ordered 11 domestic TV stations to yank the commercial late on Tuesday, saying it was indecent.

The order followed a petition signed by more than 100,000 people asking the commission to cancel the ad - which in turn sparked a tit-for-tat campaign calling for the expulsion of the woman who launched the original petition.

The ad features four members of the Korean girl band singing and dancing to promote Shopee, an online retailer.

Indonesia's broadcasting watchdog said the ad flouted moral norms in the world's biggest Muslim majority country.

"Companies need to be careful when they're making a commercial that they don't associate their product with something Indonesians see as negative," commission head Hardly Stefano said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shopee called the commission's remarks "valuable input" but said the ad had been greenlit by another government agency prior to its airing.

The decision to ban the ad was widely panned by Blackpink fans in Indonesia.

"This is too much - you can see women dressed that way in any mall in Indonesia," fan Disna Harvens told AFP.

"It is not vulgar at all."