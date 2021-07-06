Indonesia boosts health funds, reports record day of deaths and cases

Workers unloading oxygen tanks at an emergency oxygen station in Jakarta, to supply to anyone who needs it during home isolation.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's government yesterday agreed to boost its coronavirus healthcare budget and introduce telemedicine services to non-critical patients, in an effort to reduce pressure on a health system choked by days of record Covid-19 cases.

Indonesia is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.

Authorities yesterday reported 558 deaths, a second day of record fatalities, and 29,745 infections, the 10th day of record cases in the past 15 days.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati yesterday said health spending would be raised again to 193.93 trillion rupiah (S$18 billion) for coronavirus treatment, testing, tracing, drugs, vaccines and protective gear - larger than the sum announced on Friday.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said remote services would be provided by telehealth firms and will include free consultations and medication delivery.

"Positive Covid-19 patients can get medical services on time without waiting in line at hospitals, so that hospitals can be prioritised for patients with medium, heavy, and critical symptoms," he said.

Data initiative group Lapor Covid-19 said 311 people have died in self-isolation from Covid-19 in the past month, demonstrating a failure of the country's healthcare system.