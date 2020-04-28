Indonesia expects rate of coronavirus infections to fall by June

A traffic jam in Jakarta despite the government imposing large-scale social restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

JAKARTA : Indonesia expects the rate of coronavirus infections to fall by June, its Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo said yesterdday.

"The President has asked that we work harder, for the people to obey and be more disciplined, and for the authorities to be more stern so that by June, we're hoping we can lower the infections in Indonesia," Mr Monardo said after a Cabinet meeting.

"In July, we're hoping to resume our normal lives."

Mr Monardo pledged to increase tests "massively".

Indonesia's number of reported cases of has risen by 214 to 9,096, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said yesterday.

Deaths rose by 22 to 765 while 1,151 people have recovered, Mr Yurianto said.

More than 59,000 people have been tested in Indonesia.

Elsewhere in South-east Asia, Thailand said it will extend a state of emergency until the end of next month.

But it will consider easing some restrictions on businesses and public activities as the number of new cases has eased, a government spokesman said.

Thailand yesterday reported nine new cases and no new local virus transmission in Bangkok for the first time since the outbreak began in January.

It has reported 2,931 cases in all and 52 fatalities, while 2,609 patients have recovered.

Concerns over a possible second wave of outbreaks prompted the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to recommend extending emergency powers and a nationwide night time curfew for another month.

It also recommended continuing restrictions on travel between provinces and large-scale public activities, extending a work from home policy and delaying four public holidays next month.

ACROSS THE CAUSEWAY

Malaysia reported 40 new confirmed cases yesterday, taking its cumulative total to 5,820 infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 99.

And the Philippines yesterday reported 198 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths, bringing the country's tally to 7,777 cases and 511 fatalities.