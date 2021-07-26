Indonesia extends Covid curbs, adds more ICUs as deaths rise

Healthcare workers among temporary tents outside the emergency ward erected to accommodate the lack of beds at a hospital in Bekasi, Indonesia.

JAKARTA: Indonesia extended its Covid-19 restrictions to Aug 2, President Joko Widodo announced yesterday, after the government said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths.

Indonesia has become Asia's Covid-19 epicentre with hospitals deluged, particularly on the densely populated island of Java and on Bali, where oxygen supplies are running thin.

"I would like to thank all Indonesians for their understanding and support for the curbs that have been effective for 23 days," Mr Joko said, adding that Covid-19 infections and hospital bed occupancies had declined, without specifying by how much.

He said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to open, with some limitations.

SALONS

Some businesses, from salons and laundries to vehicle repair shops, are now allowed to open.

Indonesia last week reported record-high deaths on four days, the last of which was 1,566 on Friday, bringing the toll to more than 83,000.