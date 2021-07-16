World

Indonesia grappling with Covid-19 ‘worst-case scenario’: Minister

Indonesia grappling with Covid-19 ‘worst-case scenario’: Minister
Police and military officers conducting a check on motorists heading downtown during the imposed curbs on community activities in Jakarta. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 16, 2021 06:00 am

INDONESIA: Indonesia is already grappling with a"worst-case scenario" Covid-19 situation, a senior minister said yesterday, adding the government was preparing for a further climb in cases as the more virulent Delta variant continues to spread.

The country is struggling to slow virus transmission even after imposing its toughest mobility curbs so far.

Indonesia began its vaccine roll-out in January, but only about 5.8 per cent of its 270 million people have received both shots.

Yesterday's record 56,757 cases was the latest of many peaks in the past month. The country has 2.7 million cases in total.

There were 982 deaths, taking the toll to more than 70,000.

In a streamed news conference, Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said cases could still climb as the Delta variant, first identified in India, has a two- to three- week incubation period.

Thai islands Samui, Tao, Phangan open to vaccinated foreign tourists
World

More Thai islands open to vaccinated tourists

Related Stories

Malaysia looking at easing curbs for those who are fully vaccinated

Melbourne goes into 'hard and fast' lockdown to contain Covid outbreak

Several Chinese cities to ban unvaccinated adults from schools, malls

"We are already in our worst-case scenario," Mr Luhut said.

"If we are talking about 60,000 (cases a day) or slightly more than that, we are okay. We are hoping not for 100,000, but even if we get there, we are preparing for that," he added.

The government has converted buildings into isolation facilities, deployed fresh graduate doctors and nurses to treat virus patients and imported oxygen and drugs, he said. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD