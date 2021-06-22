Indonesia hits 2m Covid-19 cases, introduces curbs as crisis deepens

Healthcare workers putting on PPE as they prepare to treat Covid-19 patients in a Jakarta hospital.

JAKARTA Indonesia passed two million coronavirus cases yesterday as infection rates surged and hospitals were flooded with new patients, prompting warnings that the country's health crisis could spiral out of control.

Indonesia reported 14,536 cases yesterday, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases to 2,004,445.

There were 294 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 54,956.

"(The infections) are starting to bubble up to the surface, like a time bomb," said epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo at Indonesia's Airlangga University.

"This is just the beginning. Depending on how things are handled, we could end up with a major explosion like in India."

The unwanted milestones come after daily case rates more than doubled in recent weeks and authorities identified the presence of highly infectious Covid-19 variants.

Indonesia is tightening social restrictions for two weeks starting today in a bid to contain the surge. The curbs will apply to red zones where cases have been rising sharply this month, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said yesterday.

The tightened regulations will mean that offices, restaurants, cafes and malls in such areas will only be permitted to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Religious activities at all houses of worship in red zones will be temporarily suspended and tourist attractions closed.

Vital sectors, such as basic services, can operate at 100 per cent capacity with stricter health protocols, while office capacity in non-red zone areas will be 50 per cent.

Among the 29 areas across the country designated as red zones are Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura island, Jakarta and parts of Riau, in Sumatra.

Case numbers are spiking as Indonesia grapples with new virus strains, including the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India.

The rise has also been blamed on millions travelling across the nation at the end of Ramadan, despite an official ban on the annual migration.

Hospital occupancy rates have soared to over 75 per cent in Jakarta and other hard-hit areas, while funerals for Covid-19 victims have also reportedly jumped.