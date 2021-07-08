Indonesia hits record 1,040 Covid-19 deaths, expands curbs nationwide

(Right) The government set up an oxygen refilling station in Jakarta to supply hospitals, while stocks of oxygen ran dry in six cities on Java by yesterday. (Left) Aerial views of a Muslim burial area for victims of Covid-19 in Jakarta.

JAKARTA: Indonesia expanded nationwide coronavirus curbs yesterday to battle its deadliest Covid-19 wave yet as the death toll rocketed.

The country reported 34,379 infections and 1,040 deaths - both records - yesterday with fatalities up nearly six-fold from the daily number at the end of May.

The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the archipelago after battering Java.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals (there)," said Senior Minister Airlangga Hartarto, adding that the government has decided to extend curbs until July 20.

The wider restrictions include forcing the majority of non-essential employees to work from home, as well as limiting shop and restaurant hours.

On social media, messages pleading for help to find oxygen tanks and hospital beds have circulated, as hospitals across Java edge closer to full capacity.

The government has set up an oxygen refilling station in Jakarta to supply hospitals. But stocks of portable oxygen had run dry in six cities on Java by yesterday, including Yogyakarta and Solo, according to an official at the Business Competition Supervisory Commission .

The authorities have warned people against hoarding oxygen tanks and medical equipment, with more patients being treated, and sometimes dying, at home because they cannot find a hospital bed.

"Hospitals should be accepting patients that have tested positive. My brother has been rejected... and we don't know if we can take care of him at home," said Mr Harfan Dani, 35, a resident queueing to buy oxygen.

This week, Indonesia's Health Minister has promised to boost telemedicine services for those isolating at home with milder symptoms and add up to 8,000 more hospital beds.

But doctors have questioned how they can staff new facilities, with thousands of healthcare workers forced to isolate after contracting the disease, despite being vaccinated.