Indonesia hopes vaccine roll-out hits 1 million daily by next month

Jun 10, 2021 06:00 am

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo said yesterday he hoped Indonesia's Covid-19 vaccination roll-out hits one million shots a day by next month, as the authorities opened up inoculations to anyone aged over 18 in Jakarta to contain increased transmission in the capital.

Health officials in the country, which aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year, are trying to speed up the roll-out after facing supply issues.

During a visit to Depok, south of Jakarta, the President said he wanted vaccinations to hit a targeted 700,000 doses a day this month and then rise again.

He added: "So in July, we can achieve the vaccination target per day of one million."

Yesterday, Indonesiare-ported 7,725 new infections, the highest daily number since Feb 26, bringing the total number of cases to 1.87 million. Some 170 people also died yesterday, taking the toll to 52,162. - REUTERS

NUS, NTU named best universities in Asia

