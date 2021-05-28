Indonesia jails firebrand cleric for breaking virus rules

Rizieq Shihab held sermons and gatherings that drew tens of thousands.

JAKARTA A firebrand Indonesian cleric was jailed yesterday for holding sermons and other gatherings that drew tens of thousands of followers, breaking virus restrictions.

The eight-month prison term handed to Rizieq Shihab comes several months after Indonesia outlawed his influential hardline Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) in the aftermath of a deadly shoot-out between police and his followers.

Yesterday, East Jakarta District Court jailed Rizieq for urging supporters to attend sermons, a celebration of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, and his daughter's wedding. All drew huge crowds in a country hard hit by the pandemic.

"The defendant has been found guilty of violating health protocols," presiding judge Suparman Nyompa told the hearing.

Rizieq was also fined 20 million rupiah (S$1,850). But his jail sentence would be reduced to three months to account for time served, the court said.

Five other senior FPI members each got eight-month jail terms for organising the mass gatherings.