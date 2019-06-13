Indonesia moratorium on new forest clearance now permanent

Indonesia has one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world.

JAKARTA : Indonesia's moratorium on new forest clearing for palm plantations or logging operations, which has been regularly extended since 2011, will become permanent, the Environment Minister said yesterday.

Indonesia has one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world, with more than 74 million ha of rainforest - an area nearly twice the size of Japan - logged, burned or degraded in the last half century, according to Greenpeace.

The moratorium covering more than 60 million ha of primary forest and peatland was introduced in 2011 in an effort to reduce emissions from fires caused by deforestation.

"I have decided to keep the moratorium instead of renewing it every two years," Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told reporters.

Indonesia is prone to outbreaks of forest fires during dry seasons, often blamed on the draining of peatland forests and land clearance for agriculture.

The resulting choking smoke often blows across to neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, reducing visibility and causing a health hazard.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo last year also put in place a three-year moratorium on new permits for palm plantations and said there will also be a review of unused long-standing plantation permits.

The World Bank has estimated that 2.6 million ha of land in Indonesia was destroyed during the 2015 forest and peatland fires, causing damage worth US$16 billion (S$22 million).