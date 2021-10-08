Indonesia passes ambitious tax overhaul Bill, VAT to rise next April

JAKARTA : The Indonesian Parliament passed into law one of the country's most ambitious tax overhauls yesterday, including raising the value-added tax (VAT) rate next year, starting a new carbon tax and cancelling a planned corporate tax cut.

The legislation is aimed at optimising revenue collection and improving tax compliance, after state coffers took a big hit last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Law Minister Yasonna Laoly told Parliament after the vote.

But some business groups and analysts have questioned the timing of the planned tax hikes, with the economic recovery from the pandemic seen as still fragile.

The law calls for the VAT rate for sales of nearly all goods and services to be raised from 10 per cent now to 11 per cent next April and to 12 per cent by 2025, according to a copy of it reviewed by Reuters.

CORPORATE

It would also keep the corporate tax rate unchanged at 22 per cent, compared with an earlier plan to cut it to 20 per cent next year.

Other measures approved by Parliament include a higher income tax rate for wealthy individuals, an income tax cut for most other people, a new carbon tax and a new tax amnesty programme.

Only one of nine political parties opposed the passage in Parliament, which is controlled by President Joko Widodo's coalition.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has given momentum and new perspectives in rearranging... the tax system to make it stronger," Mr Yasonna said.

The government has made some concessions from its original proposals.