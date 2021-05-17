Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca's vaccine

The country will run tests for sterility and toxicity after the death of a man a day after immunisation.

JAKARTA: Indonesia has suspended distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to run tests for sterility and toxicity following the death of a 22-year-old man a day after immunisation, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

The batch consists of 448,480 vaccine doses that arrived last month - part of a delivery of more than 3.85 million doses from the Covax Facility, backed by the World Health Organisation.

Some of the doses have been distributed in Jakarta and the province of North Sulawesi, as well as given to the military.

Health Ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said: "This is a form of caution by the government to ensure the safety of this vaccine."