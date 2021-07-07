Indonesia preps medical facilities for worst-case virus scenario

Volunteers in Solo, Java, being trained how to handle the remains of a coronavirus patient using a dummy.

JAKARTA: Indonesia has prepared backup medical facilities for a worst-case scenario where daily coronavirus infections reach 40,000 to 50,000, an official said yesterday, as the country reported another day of record fatalities from its worst outbreak so far.

Indonesia has one of Asia's most severe Covid-19 epidemics, exacerbated by the highly infectious Delta variant, with hospitals overstretched, oxygen supply problems and a growing number of sick unable to receive medical attention.

The country has seen record daily infections in 11 of the past 16 days, with 31,189 new cases and 728 fatalities yesterday.

Just 1.6 per cent of its more than 270 million population have been fully vaccinated.

Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the government has plans to increase oxygen supplies and has identified accommodation infrastructure that can be converted into isolation facilities.

"The number can go up to 40,000 or more, that is why we have prepared scenarios - when it comes to medications, oxygen and also hospitals," Mr Luhut said, adding that help had been sought from countries such as China and Singapore.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was adding nearly 8,000 beds in Greater Jakarta and was closely watching Sumatra and Kalimantan, which were seeing a rise in cases of the Delta variant.