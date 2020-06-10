Indonesia resumes domestic flights despite highest daily spike

JAKARTA: Indonesia has resumed domestic flights for all passengers provided airlines operate at 70 per cent capacity and follow strict rules brought into force yesterday, when the country also announced its biggest daily rise in cases of the coronavirus.

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the new regulations for flights followed discussions with airlines, the country's Covid-19 task force and the Health Ministry.

"Transportation management in the era of the new normal hinges on health aspects," Mr Budi Karya told an online news conference.

"We hope that people stay productive but safe."

All travellers will be required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and present a recent health certificate to show they have tested negative for the virus, under the regulations that Mr Novie Riyanto, a transport official, told Reuters came into effect yesterday.

Flights have been restricted in Indonesia in response to the pandemic, but in recent weeks, migrant workers returning home and those travelling for work in exempt sectors, such as health and security, have been allowed to fly. Lion Air will resume domestic flights today.

Indonesia has recorded 33,076 coronavirus infections and 1,923 Covid-19 deaths. Yesterday, it announced 1,043 new cases, the highest daily increase so far.

OPEN TILL MIDNIGHT

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, convenience stores and food outlets would be able to operate until midnight, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government received requests from operators who are currently allowed to operate only until 10pm.

Malaysian health officials reported seven new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total to 8,336. It also reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 117.

In the Philippines, the Health Department yesterday recorded six new coronavirus deaths and 518 additional infections.

Total deaths have increased to 1,017 while confirmed cases have reached 22,992.