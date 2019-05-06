Indonesia sinks 51 foreign boats
Indonesia began sinking dozens of impounded foreign boats on Saturday, reported AFP. Up to 51 foreign boats - including from Vietnam, Malaysia and China - will be scuttled over the next two weeks, officials said. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti said the action was necessary to warn neighbouring countries that Indonesia was serious about fighting illegal fishing.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now