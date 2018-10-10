Indonesia tells independent foreign aid workers to leave quake zone

Survivors in a makeshift hospital in Palu, which bore the brunt of the disaster.

INDONESIA: Yesterday, Indonesia ordered independent foreign aid workers to leave the quake zone and said foreign groups with staff in the disaster area on Sulawesi should pull them out.

Indonesia has traditionally been reluctant to be seen as relying on outside help to cope with disasters, and the government shunned foreign aid this year when earthquakes struck the island of Lombok.

But it has accepted help from abroad to cope with the aftermath of a 7.5-magnitude quake and tsunami that hit the west coast of Sulawesi on Sept 28, killing at least 2,010 people.

Despite that, some foreign groups said they have faced difficulties getting entry permits to bring in staff and equipment, and there has been confusion about the rules.

There have long been restrictions on the activities of foreign aid workers, and the national disaster agency, in a notice posted on Twitter, set the rules out for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Foreign groups are not allowed to "go directly to the field" but must conduct all activities "in partnership with local partners", it said.

"Foreign citizens who are working with foreign NGOs are not allowed to conduct any activity on the sites affected," it said.

"Foreign NGOs who have deployed its foreign personnel are advised to retrieve their personnel immediately," the disaster agency said.

Palu city bore the brunt of the disaster. No one knows how many people are missing, especially in areas of southern Palu devastated by soil liquefaction, but it could be as high as 5,000, the national disaster agency said.

About 70,000 people have been displaced.

A few foreign aid workers have been in the disaster zone, including some searching for survivors in Palu.

A German group brought in a water-purification system.

Besides being concerned to show it can manage disasters on its own, Indonesian governments are also wary of being too open to outside help because they could face criticism from political opponents.

There is particular resistance to the presence of foreign military personnel as it could be seen as an infringement of sovereignty.

ACTIVITIES REGULATED

Many countries regulate the activities of foreign aid groups but restrictions are sometimes set aside after major disasters.

Many of the displaced in Sulawesi are living in basic shelters in Palu and the surrounding hills. A plan to relocate communities is being drawn up, the disaster agency said.

The government has allocated 560 billion rupiah (S$51 million) for quake relief and said some 20 countries have offered help.

Sulawesi is one of Indonesia's five main islands. The archipelago sees frequent earthquakes and occasional tsunami.

In 2004, a quake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.