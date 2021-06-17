Indonesia warns of aftershocks after 6.1-magnitude quake
JAKARTA: Indonesia's geophysics agency warned yesterday of possible aftershocks and tsunami potential after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Maluku Islands.
The quake struck at a depth of 10km. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
"Please move away from the beach and move to higher ground," the agency said in a text message, noting that the warning applied especially to Seram Island.
It said 13 aftershocks were recorded following the main quake and the agency was still monitoring the situation.
There were no reports of injured people or casualties so far, but some buildings and public facilities sustained damage. Hundreds of local residents ran up nearby hills out of fear of tsunami waves, but many have returned home since, a disaster agency official said. - REUTERS
