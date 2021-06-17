Indonesia warns of aftershocks after 6.1-magnitude quake

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but some buildings were damaged in the 6.1-magnitude trembler.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's geophysics agency warned yesterday of possible aftershocks and tsunami potential after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Maluku Islands.

The quake struck at a depth of 10km. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

"Please move away from the beach and move to higher ground," the agency said in a text message, noting that the warning applied especially to Seram Island.

It said 13 aftershocks were recorded following the main quake and the agency was still monitoring the situation.