Indonesian Chief Security Minister stabbed by ISIS-linked couple

Mr Wiranto was stabbed by two suspects as he was exiting a vehicle in Pandeglang on Java island.

JAKARTA Two members of an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-linked terror network stabbed Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Wiranto yesterday, the intelligence head said.

The powerful politician underwent emergency surgery for his wounds.

Television images showed security officers wrestling a man and woman to the ground in Pandeglang on Java island after the attack on Mr Wiranto as he was exiting a vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Syahril Alamsyah, 31, and Fitri Andriana, 21 - a married couple.

They were members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an extremist group responsible for deadly suicide bombings at churches in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya last year, State Intelligence Agency chief Budi Gunawan told reporters in Jakarta.

JAD is among dozens of radical groups that have pledged loyalty to ISIS in Indonesia.

Mr Wiranto, 72 - who police have said was one of several targets in an earlier failed assassination plot - was rushed by helicopter to the capital, where he was treated for two knife wounds in his stomach.

"He is currently in surgery and I ask that all Indonesians pray that he gets well soon," said President Joko Widodo.

"And I ask for everyone's help in fighting radicalism and terrorism because we can only do it together," he added.

Three others - a local police chief and two aides - also suffered knife wounds in the attack but authorities said they had non-life-threatening injuries.

An eyewitness told an AFP reporter that the female attacker was dressed in a body-and-face-covering niqab.

"When the car stopped, there were people circling around, protecting him," he said.

"But a man got into the circle and stabbed Wiranto. The woman also tried to stab him. He was arrested and the woman fought the police."

Last year, JAD staged a wave of suicide bombings by families - including young children - at churches in Surabaya, killing a dozen congregants.

"JAD members are targeting what they call Ansharut Thagut (tyranny) and that includes senior government officials," said Mr Muhammad Syauqillah, program director of the University of Indonesia's Terrorism Study Center.

Mr Wiranto, the retired chief of the armed forces and a failed presidential candidate, was appointed to his post in 2016 and oversees several departments, including the Foreign Affairs and Defence ministries.

In May, police said Mr Wiranto and three other top officials were targeted in a failed assassination plot linked to deadly riots in Jakarta after Mr Widodo's re-election victory.