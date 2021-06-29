Indonesian Health Minister pushing for stricter Covid curbs

Healthcare workers clad in hazmat suits checking the oxygen tanks inside an emergency tent for patients under observation for Covid-19 in West Java.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Health Minister is leading a push for stricter controls as coronavirus cases surge to unprecedented levels, according to sources familiar with government discussions.

Virus infections have tripled in the past three weeks, overwhelming hospitals in the capital Jakarta and on the heavily populated island of Java.

Yesterday, Indonesia recorded 20,694 new infections, bringing the weekly total to 131,553.

Three sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had urged government leaders to enact tougher social restriction measures but his request was overruled. He is continuing to push his case, they said.

One of the sources said government meetings on the issue would take place this week.

Mr Budi's position was supported by Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, who confirmed that a tougher lockdown was under consideration.

"I am encouraging a tougher lockdown (but) we would need to provide the basic necessities for the people," he said.

"If the number of cases is increasing, then we need to adjust very quickly."

When asked if Mr Budi wanted greater curbs on social mobility, a ministry spokesman replied "in accordance with the current policy".

A spokesman for President Joko Widodo said: "Until now, we still have PPKM Mikro, empirically it is still effective to control small areas."

PPKM Mikro refers to social restrictions targeting villages and neighbourhoods deemed "red zones" due to high infections.

The Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) on Sunday called on the government to implement large-scale restrictions.

It said that 24 regencies and cities had reported isolation bed capacity at 90 per cent, while intensive care units in several areas were nearing 100 per cent and 30 doctors had died in June from Covid-19.

"If there is no firm intervention, we will be like India," said Dr Adib Khumaidi, head of the IDI's mitigation team, noting the "collapse" of the healthcare system in India.