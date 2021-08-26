Indonesian president's approval rating lowest in 5 years: Survey

Just 59 per cent were satisfied with Mr Joko Widodo.

JAKARTA Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level in five years on the back of a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, a survey released yesterday showed.

The Indikator Politik Indonesia survey showed that 59 per cent were satisfied with the President, the lowest ranking since March 2016.

The survey, which involved 1,220 respondents, was conducted between July 30 and Aug 4, while the country was in the throes of a virulent virus wave that led to overflowing hospitals and oxygen shortages in Java.

Indonesia has recorded more than 4 million cases and over 129,000 deaths, among the highest tallies in Asia.

"While the lower approval rating for Widodo is mainly caused by the pandemic and the government's largely inconsistent and confusing responses to the health crisis, it is unlikely the only factor," said Mr Todd Elliot, a senior analyst at Concord Consulting.