Indonesian submarine found broken in three, all 53 crew members dead

An image from MV Swift Rescue, captured at a depth of around 830m, showing hull parts from the sunken submarine.

DENPASAR: A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, deep in the Bali Sea, army and navy officials said yesterday, as the Indonesian President sent condolences to relatives of the 53 crew members.

The authorities said that they received signals from the location more than 800m deep early yesterday morning and that they had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation.

Singapore's underwater submarine rescue vessel, the MV Swift Rescue, captured visual confirmation of the wreckage at a depth of 830m.

Rescuers found new objects, including a life vest they believe belong to those aboard the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

"Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters.

Navy chief Yudo Margono said the crew members were not to blame for the accident.

"The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked," he said.

President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent his condolences to the families of the victims. "All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew."

Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean posted his condolences in a Facebook message yesterday evening. "Our deepest condolences on the loss of the Indonesian submarine KRI Naggala and her crew," Mr Teo wrote.

Search teams said on Saturday that they had found objects including prayer mat fragments and a bottle of periscope lubricant near the submarine's last known location, leading the navy to believe the vessel had cracked.

Admiral Margono said on Saturday that a sonar scan had detected a submarine-like object at 850m beyond the Nanggala's diving range.

More than a dozen helicopters and ships searched the area where contact was lost.

In addition to Singapore, the US, Australia, Malaysia and India also provided assistance.

Residents of the East Java town of Banyuwangi, which hosts the naval base from where search and rescue operations are being conducted, joined nationwide calls to accelerate the modernisation of Indonesia's defence forces.

"This can be a learning point for the government to advance its military technology and be careful in how it uses its (existing) technology because its people's lives are at stake," said 29-year old resident Hein Ferdy Sentoso.

South-east Asia's most populous country has sought to revamp its military capability, yet some equipment is still old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.