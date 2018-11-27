Indonesian village yanks WiFi over porn-surfing pupils

Men and women in the Bireuen district of Aceh are banned from dining together unless they are married or related.

BANDA ACEH: A village in a conservative region of Indonesia is pulling the plug on wireless Internet after children were caught accessing porn websites instead of going to Quran study class, officials said yesterday.

Curee Baroh village has ordered half a dozen local cafes to shut their cheap Wi-Fi service immediately.

It is located in the district of Bireuen, which made headlines this year when it banned men and women from dining together unless they were married or related.

Officials defended the new edict by saying the service, which cost the equivalent of 21 US cents (29 Singapore cents) for five hours' use, was damaging local children's morals.

"In the past, kids would recite the Quran after evening prayers, but since Wi-Fi has become available, they're hanging out in these shops instead," village head Helmiadi Mukhtaruddin told AFP.

"They are accessing pornographic images and other sites, which is very damaging to their morals."

The village of 900 people has not yet decided on a punishment for cafe owners who refuse to comply with the order, which was announced last Friday.