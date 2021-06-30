Indonesia’s Covid-19 situation nearing ‘catastrophe’: Red Cross

A patient resting in the corridor of a ward in a government hospital in Jakarta. Many hospitals in the capital have been reporting overcapacity.

JAKARTA : Indonesia's Covid-19 surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in South-east Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said yesterday.

Indonesia has reported record daily infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave of cases fuelled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month.

"Every day we are seeing this Delta variant driving Indonesia closer to the edge of a Covid-19 catastrophe," said Mr Jan Gelfand, head of the Indonesian delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), urging better vaccine access globally.

Calls have grown from health workers for tighter restrictions as infections surge to unprecedented levels.

Indonesia's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin is leading a push for stricter controls, sources have told Reuters.

Hospitals in several designated "red zone" areas have reported overcapacity, including the capital Jakarta, with its isolation beds 93 per cent occupied as of Sunday.

"Hospitals are full because of the case surge caused by mobility and loosening health protocol adherence, worsened also by the Delta variant," said senior Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi, when asked about the IFRC's assessment.

Citing unnamed sources, The Straits Times reported that the Indonesian government would this week tighten restrictions on restaurant dining and domestic air travel.

Asked for confirmation, Dr Siti Nadia said: "Wait for the official announcement."

Oxygen prices in Jakarta had more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages.

The price for a tank of oxygen had jumped to US$140 (S$190) from the usual US$50, suppliers said.

"I am queueing here now to refill oxygen for my wife and son who are now positive with Covid-19," said Mr Taufik Hidayat, 51, at one supplier.

"I went around and it all was sold out."