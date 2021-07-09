Indonesia's lead scientist in Sinovac trials dies of Covid-19: Report

JAKARTA: The lead scientist on China's Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia is suspected to have died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, Indonesian media said.

The country reported a new daily record of 38,391 infections, plus 852 new fatalities, its second-highest daily death toll.

Kumparan news service said Dr Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar had died of the coronavirus. Sindonews quoted an official of state-owned pharmaceuticals company BioFarma as saying she had been buried according to Covid-19 protocols.

State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir posted a message on Instagram mourning her "huge loss" at BioFarma, which is making the vaccine. He did not give the cause of death.

According to independent data group Lapor Covid-19, 131 healthcare workers, mostly vaccinated with the Sinovac shot, have died since June, including 50 this month.