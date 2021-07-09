Indonesia's lead scientist in Sinovac trials dies of Covid-19: Report
JAKARTA: The lead scientist on China's Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia is suspected to have died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, Indonesian media said.
The country reported a new daily record of 38,391 infections, plus 852 new fatalities, its second-highest daily death toll.
Kumparan news service said Dr Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar had died of the coronavirus. Sindonews quoted an official of state-owned pharmaceuticals company BioFarma as saying she had been buried according to Covid-19 protocols.
State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir posted a message on Instagram mourning her "huge loss" at BioFarma, which is making the vaccine. He did not give the cause of death.
According to independent data group Lapor Covid-19, 131 healthcare workers, mostly vaccinated with the Sinovac shot, have died since June, including 50 this month.
Indonesia has recorded 63,760 coronavirus deaths so far and more than 2.4 million cases in total. - REUTERS
