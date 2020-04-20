Indonesia’s real virus toll 'likely 1,000' instead of official 582

JAKARTA: Indonesia's real death toll from the new coronavirus has likely reached 1,000 - nearly double yesterday's toll of 582, Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Faqih was quoted saying on Saturday.

Indonesia yesterday reported 327 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 6,500 with 47 new deaths.

There is a discrepancy between official figures and IDI's estimate, as official data did not include deaths of patients suspected to have coronavirus but still awaiting tests.

"Those who were yet to be confirmed with Covid-19 were also reported by hospitals as death by coronavirus," Dr Daeng told local media.

In response, Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters in an online briefing yesterday to "avoid the added psychological burden of untrue news".

University of Indonesia's public health faculty has warned that there could be more than 140,000 deaths and 1.5 million cases across Indonesia by May unless the government takes tougher action.

In the rest of South-east Asia, Malaysian health officials reported 84 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the country's total to 5,389.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 89.

Malaysia also said 36 foreign tourists stranded in Pulau Kapas, off Marang, Terenggganu, following the imposition of the Movement Control Order on March 18 are in good health, with none showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The tourists from Italy, Spain, Belgium, Argentina, Germany and Denmark have been in Pulau Kapas since Jan 14, said Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

They are staying at several resorts in the area and have not left Pulau Kapas since the MCO began, The New Straits Times reported.

The Philippines' health ministry yesterday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 172 new infections. The country now has a total of 6,259 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, it said in a bulletin.