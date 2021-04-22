Instagram launches DM filter to tackle hate speech, bullying
PARIS Instagram yesterday started offering users the option to filter incoming direct message (DM) requests for hurtful language.
"Because DMs are private conversations, we don't proactively look for hate speech or bullying the same way we do elsewhere," Instagram said in a blog post. But requests to open new private chats are "where people usually receive abusive messages", it added.
Running on the user's device to preserve privacy, rather than Instagram's servers, the new filters will block requests to open a direct messaging conversation that contain offensive words, expressions or emojis.
Users will be able to add their own terms to their block list, along with a set of pre-defined filters.Initially, users in Britain, France, Ireland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada will be given the option, with more to follow "over the next few months". - AFP
