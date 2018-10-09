Interpol’s missing Chinese chief resigns amid Beijing probe

BEIJING: China announced yesterday the Chinese head of Interpol, who vanished after returning to his homeland, was under investigation for possible criminal activity, and the world police organisation said he had resigned.

The revelations came as Mr Meng Hongwei's wife voiced concern for his life after receiving a message from his phone with a knife emoji.

Beijing had remained tight-lipped about the fate of Mr Meng, who is also China's vice-minister for public security, since his disappearance was disclosed by French officials on Friday.

The National Supervisory Commission, which handles corruption cases involving public servants, broke the official silence early yesterday, saying in a one-line statement that Mr Meng "is currently under investigation on suspicion of violating the law".

Soon after, Interpol said it had received Mr Meng's resignation "with immediate effect", and that the body will elect a new president at its general assembly next month.

It is the latest high-profile disappearance in China, where a number of top government officials, billionaire business magnates and even an A-list celebrity have vanished for weeks or months at a time.

When - or if - they reappear, it is often in court.

Mr Meng, the first Chinese president of Interpol, was last heard from on September 25 as he left Lyon - where the world police body is based - for China.

The agency's secretary general Juergen Stock had said on Saturday that it was seeking "clarification" on his whereabouts from Chinese authorities.